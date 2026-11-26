BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. Romanian President Nicusor Dan said that intercepting missiles or drones in Ukrainian airspace amounts to participating in the war.

Arriving at an emergency European Union summit, Dan was asked whether Romania supported Poland’s proposal to shoot down missiles approaching NATO’s border from Ukraine. "An assessment we conducted about a year ago showed that this amounts to participation in the war. If anything has changed, I will let you know, but that is what I know from discussions within Romanian state institutions at the time," he said.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Poland had asked NATO allies to consider shooting down missiles approaching the alliance’s border from Ukraine.

On November 20, Wirtualna Polska, citing Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported that two missiles and a drone entered Polish airspace on Friday morning and fell in two eastern Polish regions. No one was injured. On November 23, NATO announced the deployment of an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft in Poland following the incident and blamed Russia for it.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Georgy Mikhno dismissed allegations of Russian involvement in the November 20 incidents, which were described as violations of Polish airspace, calling them baseless and unsupported by evidence.