ANKARA, November 26. /TASS/. Turkey has voiced its concerns regarding the potential spillover of the Ukrainian conflict into the Mediterranean region, urging adherence to international law that prohibits attacks on vessels in the waters of neutral states, as stated by the Turkish Defense Ministry during a recent press briefing.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi. Musa al-Koni, Deputy Chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, condemned Ukraine's admission of responsibility for the assault, equating it to a declaration of war against Libya.

The Turkish Defense Ministry emphasized its vigilant monitoring of how the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may extend to the Mediterranean, highlighting the associated risks and threats to maritime security.

"International law prohibits hostile actions in the territorial waters of neutral states. Libya has raised concerns about the attacks on vessels in and around the port of Benghazi before the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council. It is imperative that belligerents uphold international law, particularly the prohibition against targeting civilian vessels," the ministry stated.

It reiterated Turkey's commitment to preventing the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and assured that it would continue to implement necessary measures to maintain maritime security, ensure safe navigation in the Mediterranean, and protect its maritime zones and critical infrastructure.