MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian businesses face potential losses of around 4.2 billion rubles ($51 million) per month due to payment blocks and the suspension of monetization on Google Play since 2022, Deputy President and Management Board Chairman of state telecom operator Rostelecom Dariy Khalitov said.

"According to market participants, potential losses for our businesses due to Google Play payment blocks have amounted to 4.2 billion rubles since 2022. This is a monthly figure," Khalitov said during a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies, and Communications.

He noted that due to these restrictions, Russian citizens are unable to make in-app purchases, subscribe to services, or renew existing subscriptions without resorting to workarounds, such as obtaining foreign documents.

Furthermore, businesses lack promotion opportunities, particularly as Google Ads has been disabled. "All of this demonstrates that reliance on foreign digital systems and platforms creates a truly significant financial risk for the Russian economy," Khalitov said.