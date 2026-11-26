TOKYO, November 26. /TASS/. The immigration service on the Indonesian island of Bali has stepped up inspections of foreign nationals due to a rise in immigration law violations, the Antara news agency reported, citing the authority.

Special attention is being paid to foreigners using their stay permits for unintended purposes, as well as individuals suspected of committing offenses. The tighter controls were prompted by a growing number of methods used by foreign nationals to abuse the system.

Over the past week, 39 foreign nationals from various countries were deported through the Bali's international airport, the immigration authority said.