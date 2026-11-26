MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services against a Russian serviceman in the southern city of Sochi, the FSB Public Relations Center said.

TASS has put together the key facts known so far.

Foiled attack

- The FSB prevented a planned attack on a Russian serviceman and his family in the city of Sochi in the southern Krasnodar Region, the Public Relations Center said.

- Ukrainian special services sought to recruit a Sochi woman born in 1955, who had been defrauded of a large sum of money in June 2026.

- Ukrainian special services approached her again four months later, this time impersonating FSB officers.

- The woman avoided criminal liability by contacting law enforcement in a timely manner, the FSB said.

Fraud attempt

- The woman was promised the return of her stolen money and that "justice would be restored" in exchange for helping expose an alleged "traitor to the Motherland," the FSB Public Relations Center said.

- She was instructed to retrieve a purported "tracking device" from a cache and plant it under the target’s car, which belonged to a serviceman involved in the special military operation.

- Following these orders, she retrieved the item from the cache and took it home.

- After discussing the matter with her family, the woman realized that the task was criminal. She contacted emergency services and reported that she had been approached by people posing as FSB officers, the Public Relations Center said.

Explosive device disposal

- FSB bomb disposal experts who arrived at the scene found a 2-kg improvised explosive device instead of the purported tracking device.

- The authorities immediately implemented security measures and evacuated the building.

- The explosive device was neutralized, preventing civilian casualties, the FSB said.

- The device contained foreign-made explosives and could be remotely detonated from abroad, an FSB officer said.