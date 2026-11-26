MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack on a Russian service member that Ukrainian intelligence agencies plotted to carry out in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, the agency said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service in Sochi prevented an act of sabotage and terrorism against a Russian service member and his family members, planned by Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the statement reads.

Ukrainian intelligence agencies sought to recruit a female Sochi resident born in 1955 to execute the attack. The woman first fallen victim to a fraud scheme in June 2026, losing a large sum of money. Four months later, Ukrainian intelligence agents approached her again, this time posing as FSB officers. They promised to return her stolen money in exchange for her assistance in what they described as an operation to expose "a traitor." She was instructed to retrieve what the agents called "a tracking device" from a cache and plant it under the car of the intended target, which actually belonged to a participant in Russia’s special military operation.

"Acting on their instructions, the woman retrieved the device from the cache and took it home. However, after discussing the situation with her family and realizing that the task she had been given was criminal in nature, she called 112, reported her contact with people posing as FSB officers, and said that she had an unidentified device in her possession," the FSB said.

The agency pointed out that "the timely report to law enforcement agencies allowed the Russian citizen to avoid criminal prosecution for a particularly serious crime and perhaps even save her own life."

The FSB stressed that the Kiev regime had once again shown its readiness to use the most vulnerable members of society, including pensioners and victims of fraudulent schemes run by call centers based in Ukraine, to carry out acts of terrorism. The FSB reiterated its call for Russian citizens to remain vigilant and warned that anyone who agreed to assist the enemy would be identified, prosecuted and appropriately punished.

Meanwhile, the FSB, the Russian Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry announced earlier that, under Article 31 of the Russian Criminal Code, a person was not criminally liable for an offense if they voluntarily and completely abandoned the attempt to commit it.