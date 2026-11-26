MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Gas stocks in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of the five European countries with the largest storage capacities have reached their lowest levels for the end of November since records began, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

In particular, as of November 24, Germany’s UGS facilities, the largest in the European Union, were 55.25% full, which is the lowest level for this date since records began in 2011. They currently hold 13.2 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas.

Reserves in UGS facilities in the Netherlands have also reached a record low of 57.96%, or 8 bcm.

As of November 24, the storage levels in Italy, France, and Austria were at their second-lowest point ever: 84.39%, 71.12%, and 62.06%, respectively.

UGS facilities were 46.7% full in Slovakia, 73.4% in Hungary, 67.4% in the Czech Republic, 82.2% in Romania, 70.2% in Bulgaria, 71.1% in Belgium, 84.4% in Denmark, 51.6% in Latvia, 74.2% in Croatia, 94.4% in Poland, and 79.1% in Spain.