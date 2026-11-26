MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The development of geological exploration to secure oil production, gas chemistry, and mechanical engineering projects to be priorities, Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov said in an interview with Vesti news program.

"I believe that what comes to the forefront today is geological exploration and building up oil reserves in order to ensure this volume of oil production. The second is the development of gas chemistry," he said.

The company is investing in gas chemical facilities that will allow it to produce goods in demand on global markets, Alekperov noted.

"This means current development of new projects, including those related to mechanical engineering. Every year, the company invests about $10 bln in the development of our Russian projects," he added.