MELITOPOL, November 26. /TASS/. The location of the malfunction that disconnected the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line and left the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) without an external power supply has been identified, but it is still too early to say when electricity will be restored, ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"As of the morning of November 26, the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line remains disconnected. The location of the malfunction has been identified. It is still too early to say when the line will be restored," Yashina said.

On November 25, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the Zaporozhye NPP had once again completely lost its external power supply, for the 28th time since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, and had switched to emergency diesel generators. According to the agency’s press service, the outage occurred at 05:28 Moscow time (02:28 GMT), after the plant lost communication with the last functioning external power line, Ferrosplavnaya-1. Yashina told TASS that the backup diesel generators started up as expected, staff are monitoring safety parameters, and fuel reserves are available.