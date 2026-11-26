VIENNA, November 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has no interest in talks to end the conflict in Ukraine and continues leading the country toward "complete and unconditional surrender," a prospect that is now close at hand, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky told the body’s Permanent Council.

He cited Zelensky’s recent interview with Bloomberg, arguing that the head of the Kiev regime had "made it clear he has no intention of meeting the current US president halfway" and hopes to find a new way to engage the incoming US Congress early next year. The diplomat called those remarks "the best answer to anyone who still harbors illusions about the Kiev regime’s interest in peace talks under the auspices of the current US administration."

"If Zelensky still cares even a little about his own citizens and his own country, he knows full well what he needs to do. Otherwise, he can continue, as his former press secretary Yulia Mendel put it, to lead Ukraine toward complete and unconditional surrender. That day is not far off," Polyansky told the council, according to a text of his remarks obtained by TASS.