MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The decision to hold the live Q&A session on December 10 this year rather than in the second half of the month as was usually the case is due to the tight work schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is due to the fact that the President has a rather tight work schedule in December, so it was decided to hold this important event, which is highly anticipated across the country, a bit earlier," he said.

Preparations are currently underway, Peskov noted. "All channels for receiving inquiries will go live at midnight Moscow time tonight. They include online channels, telephone calls, SMS messages, and so on," he added.

The ‘Year-End Recap with Vladimir Putin’ program will be broadcast at noon on December 10. Questions will be accepted through the conclusion of the live broadcast.