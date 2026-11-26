THE HAGUE, November 26. /TASS/. Russian experts may assess the report disseminated by Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) based on the results of an alleged "probe" into chemical incidents, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the OPCW, said on Thursday.

"Glossing over this so-called ‘monumental work,’ at first glance it looks like a comprehensive investigation with a multitude of diagrams, photographs and photocopies of documents whose origin cannot be verified," Tarabrin said speaking at the 31st Session of the Conference of the State Parties (CSP-31) to the OPCW.

"The prime focus is on the visual effect rather than on the professional content, which, if deemed appropriate, will be assessed accordingly by our experts," he continued.

Tarabrin stressed that the 79 page report from Kiev is based "on a fabricated publication from a fake and no longer existing Telegram channel."

"It is not possible to confirm or refute the veracity of the material presented there," the diplomat concluded.

The CSP is the principal organ of the OPCW comprising all 193 states that are party to the convention. Its session this year is being held in The Hague from November 23-27.