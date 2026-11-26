ASTRAKHAN, November 26. /TASS/. The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is becoming increasingly important strategically every year as it serves the goal of shaping a new transport architecture for Eurasia and developing alternative overland corridors as an integrated system for the movement of passengers and freight, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Cooperation Dmitry Birichevsky said.

"The economies of the Global South and East are strengthening. China, India, the ASEAN nations, and the Arab world have, in effect, surged to the forefront of technological progress. The volume of investment attracted and the rate of economic growth in those regions are two, or even three times higher than those seen in Western economies. <…> We are observing the most significant qualitative leap right here, in our immediate neighborhood, in the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Under these circumstances, fresh momentum is being given to the task of creating a new, modernized transport architecture across Eurasia, as well as developing alternative overland corridors that function as an integrated system for the movement of passengers and freight. <…> The North-South [corridor], whose strategic importance only grows every year, certainly serves this objective," he told a forum.

By connecting the north of Eurasia with major logistics hubs on the shores of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean via the Caspian region, this route provides the shortest access to both Southeast Asia and Africa, Birichevsky said, adding that it is "intended to serve as a transport backbone <…> for the entire continent, consolidating the primary freight flows of the Caspian region, Central Asia, and South Asia."

"This year has also brought new challenges for the transport corridor. The military aggression instigated by the US and Israel against Iran has resulted in significant destruction of transport infrastructure in the region. Nevertheless, I would like to highlight the commitment shown by our Iranian colleagues to our shared endeavor as they continue to fulfill their obligations and are working on the construction of the Rasht-Astara section despite all the difficulties," he noted.