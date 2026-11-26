LUGANSK, November 26. /TASS/. Over the past few days, Russian troops have made progress toward Liptsy in the Kharkov Region from two fronts simultaneously - from the northeast and the east, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Speaking of the Liptsy area in the Kharkov Region, our troops have advanced northeast of this settlement from the Lukyantsy settlement. Our troops have also expanded their area of control east of Liptsy in the vicinity of the Neskuchnoye settlement," he said.

The military expert added that in the sector between Glubokoye and Liptsy, Russian troops, having advanced, are conducting mop-up operations in the area.

Marochko said in an interview with TASS earlier that the destruction of the enemy’s pontoon crossings across the Travianskoye Reservoir by the Russian Armed Forces had enabled them to advance southward: Russian troops had closed the distance to the northern outskirts of Liptsy to two kilometers. According to the expert, the Liptsy sector is one of the most problematic for Ukrainian forces amid the Russian offensive.