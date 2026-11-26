MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian security services are drawing up lists of prisoners for an exchange and could finish the work soon, clearing the way for the swap, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He declined to give a date or specify how many people might be exchanged.

"As agreed at the latest round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian and Russian security services are now working with mediators to draw up the lists. The ombudsmen of both countries are also taking part. We expect this work to be completed soon. Then the large exchange can go ahead. I won’t go into any more detail for now," he stated.