MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Europe is reportedly ready to negotiate the situation in the Baltic region with Russia, as France welcomes Moscow’s invitation to talk. Meanwhile, Brussels is finalizing new sanctions on Moscow. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Europe is ready to hold talks with Russia over the situation in the Baltic Sea, a European diplomat told Izvestia. However, the continent continues to tie the potential dialogue to a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, a scenario that does not suit Moscow, which favors a broader peace deal. Ukraine’s actions have been raising concerns among Europeans, even as they have refrained from strong criticism of Kiev, a senior Russian diplomat told Izvestia. Over the past few days, Russian vessels in the Gulf of Finland and even off Libya have come under attack. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky is therefore attempting to drag the EU further into the conflict.

Ukrainian operations in the Baltic region are being conducted with the approval and coordination of certain Western European countries, Yevgeny Semibratov, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts at Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, said.

However, Western countries do not have a unified strategy regarding such actions by Kiev, Andrey Klintsevich, head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts, told Izvestia. According to him, a number of countries may indeed be supporting Ukrainian operations, while other European nations may be completely unaware of them. Continued operations could lead to greater involvement by European countries in the conflict.

Preparations for war in European countries and regular NATO exercises in the region demonstrate that the continent has kept up its course toward confrontation with Russia, Semibratov argued. Moreover, additional incidents around the Kaliningrad Region cannot be ruled out: ensuring the exclave’s transport and energy security must be a key issue in any future negotiations on the European security infrastructure for Moscow, the expert said.

The latest developments in the Baltic demonstrate that the absence of a common European security system increases the risk of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO. Therefore, freedom of navigation and the prevention of military incidents could be part of broader negotiations between Moscow and European capitals. These issues will need to be addressed even after the Ukraine conflict ends.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot justified a recent attack on a Russian vessel off the Libyan coast in an interview with TF1 television on Wednesday. The high-profile French official also commented on negotiations to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that Europe is taking part in these talks, a fact that has not been previously reported.

According to France’s top diplomat, Russia has entered into a dialogue with European countries under the influence of China and India. "We are spending time addressing the Ukraine issue with the Americans, the Ukrainians and sometimes even the Russians who had to accept that," Barrot said. Nevertheless, the latest round of talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 took place without the formal participation of European negotiators. While it is still unclear when the next round will take place, European officials could indeed join it. At least, preparations are underway.

A European diplomat told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that France had welcomed the invitation. "This is encouraging. Previously, Russia has preferred American negotiators to European ones," he noted. The diplomat pointed to several prerequisites for involving Europe in the peace process.

Apart from the fact that the conflict is taking place in the European region itself, EU member states are the ones that can provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which lasting peace would be impossible. If necessary, similar guarantees could be extended to Russia too, the diplomat argued. The Europeans will likewise play a major role even after a ceasefire, as countries in the Old World have been the largest investors in Russian companies, and roughly 90% of immobilized Russian assets are held in Brussels. Thus, European countries and Russia remain closely linked in economic terms.

"Funding for the reconstruction of Ukraine will also be needed, as a great deal has been destroyed there. And the United States will not finance it," the diplomat emphasized. However, European countries' response to the invitation will depend on whether Moscow assures them that they will have a role in the negotiation process going forward and whether a potential meeting addresses issues beyond the demand for unilateral concessions.

The EU leadership is finalizing arrangements for a special summit slated for November 26-27. Among other things, discussions will focus on a 22nd package of sanctions on Russia, set to be adopted in December.

Under the current procedures in the European Union, proposals put forward by the European Commission must be approved by ambassadors of all EU member states before the EU Council gives its approval at the ministerial level. The next step should be the formal adoption of a new sanctions package at a special EU summit. Once these procedures are completed, the 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions will take effect before the end of the year.

At the same time, it remains unclear whether European leaders will also discuss the seizure of frozen Russian assets at their special summit later this week, given Belgium's firm opposition and the lack of consensus on this issue (the Belgian depository Euroclear holds about €200 billion worth of Russian assets).

While Brussels was coordinating additional restrictions on Russia, it also turned down Russia’s proposal to hold bilateral consultations on European security in Moscow and insisted that it would only participate in potential multilateral talks on Ukraine.

"The European Union, which was once viewed as a flagship economic project, is rapidly turning into an aggressive, militarizing bloc, some sort of a `second NATO’ as it is collaborating with the alliance to do everything they can to keep the Zelensky regime afloat," Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Department of European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Kommersant, commenting on the changes underway in the EU.

Between November 1 and 19, diesel and gas oil exports from Russia rose 34.6% from the October volume to 1.48 million metric tons, data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea (CAS) showed. This was the highest figure since June, when 1.86 million metric tons were shipped, analysts say, although it was 45% lower year-on-year.

According to S&P Global, Russia boosted diesel exports in November, despite the damage inflicted on oil refineries by Ukrainian attacks. In the week of November 12, diesel supplies increased 27% from the previous week to 552,000 metric tons, marking the highest weekly volume since early June, according to CAS data.

Russian exports of diesel, marine fuel, gas oil and gasoline are subject to restrictions until January 31, 2027. The restrictions, which also apply to producers, were partly lifted on October 10 following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. According to data available to Kommersant, exports were allowed for individual oil companies, subject to quotas.

Sources in the Russian fuel market questioned in an interview with Kommersant whether exports could increase significantly in December, given the fragile balance between domestic demand and supply. At the same time, the sources do not expect a return to a complete ban on diesel exports either. The Energy Ministry told Kommersant that diesel supplies to the domestic market remain a priority and that domestic needs are fully met.

According to a forecast by Sergey Frolov, managing partner at NEFT Research, overall diesel exports will reach 1.8 million-2 million metric tons in November, before potentially falling to 1 million-1.3 million metric tons in December. However, if the pace of oil refinery maintenance accelerates, next month’s figure will be higher, Frolov argued.

In winter months, diesel consumption in the Northern Hemisphere is lower than in summer, Igor Yuhkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian government, noted. Iran's tightening of control over the Strait of Hormuz risks reducing crude exports from the Persian Gulf, which could disrupt fuel supplies from India and trigger a new bout of the fuel crisis, he warned.

Russian tourists may face significant entry restrictions into the Schengen area. This measure was discussed by EU ambassadors on November 25, Rapporteur reported. The news outlet obtained a copy of a letter sent by the EU Council to the bloc’s 27 member countries, calling for the development of a unified EU policy aimed at discouraging "non-essential" travel by Russians to Europe. Sweden, Poland, Denmark, and Estonia have supported the measure, urging the European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive arm, to restrict Russian arrivals in the Schengen area. Denmark earlier proposed halting the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens.

The EU is set to review its broader visa policy, not only regarding Russia, by the start of 2027. A number of visa restrictions on Russian nationals were included in a 22nd sanctions package recently announced by the EC in a press release. Specifically, it proposed banning entry to the EU for participants in the special military operation in Ukraine. In addition, Brussels intends to block Russian athletes from participating in sports events on EU soil under the national flag.

Europe will refrain from imposing a blanket ban on visa issuance for Russians, Vadim Trukhachev, an associate professor at the Russian Financial University, told Vedomosti. The strong rhetoric from Denmark comes as its Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is trying to consolidate his position as a key anti-Russian hawk and Europe’s most influential left-wing politician. At the same time, Denmark’s stance should not be underestimated, as Copenhagen is quite wealthy right now, even as the Nordic country is relatively small. However, Italy is a larger European player, so the EU and Brussels will have to reach a compromise on visas. A potential compromise could include longer visa processing times, setting a cap on the number of visas issued, or leaving visa decisions to individual member states, effectively resulting in Russians being issued national visas only rather than Schengen-wide ones, the expert argued. These measures against Russians would nevertheless look quite strange, given how much easier it has been for people arriving in Europe from Afghanistan or Somalia to enter the continent, Trukhachev maintained.

Italy and other countries in Southern Europe, that are popular destinations for Russian holidaymakers, indeed maintain a more moderate stance to the visa issue, Artyom Sokolov, a senior research fellow at the MGIMO Institute of International Studies, noted. While Rome will come under pressure for sure, EU countries in general will have to find a compromise wording like additional screening measures or grounds for visa denials. As a result, the practice of issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens will not be abolished, but the process could as well become more difficult. The visa issue has taken the center stage in the EU’s 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions, Sokolov added. Given the current situation in the EU, where migration is one of the most complex challenges, it would be logical to expect a revision of the "open-door" policy, he noted.

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