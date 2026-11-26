MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s strikes on the Libyan port of Benghazi reflect the dire situation on the front lines for the Ukrainian armed forces and their inability to defeat Russia, Murad Sadigzade, president of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies and a visiting lecturer at the National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE), said in a column for TASS.

According to him, the widening geographic scope of Ukrainian attacks is directly linked to the situation on the front lines, which is far from favorable for Kiev.

"The steady advance of the Russian Armed Forces deprives Kiev of the opportunity to demonstrate to foreign sponsors the effectiveness of their support," the expert noted. "So, Kiev is trying to compensate for its failures with high-profile propaganda stunts: they are incapable of changing the course of the fighting, but they allow Kiev to pretend that the Ukrainian armed forces still hold the initiative."

The expert stressed that the more obvious it becomes that defeating Russia is impossible, the more desperate Kiev’s actions become, and the clearer its inability to offer either its own population or its foreign sponsors a realistic way out of the crisis.

Attempt to involve new players

According to the expert, while the world’s major powers are looking for ways to de-escalate the situation, the Kiev regime is creating additional hotspots of tension "and, by all accounts, not acting alone."

"The attack by Ukrainian drones on the Libyan port of Benghazi on November 22, which killed at least two soldiers from the Libyan National Army (LNA), was yet another indication that Kiev is deliberately seeking to expand the zone of hostilities and draw new players into the conflict," the expert noted. "First, Vladimir Zelensky provoked a diplomatic scandal with South Korea, then with the Italian government, and now, for the sake of media impact, he has directly endangered the lives of Libyan citizens."

Sadigzade drew attention to the reaction of the Libyan parties. "The Libyans categorically do not want their country to become a battleground for settling other countries’ geopolitical scores," he said. "So it would be wrong to reduce what happened solely to Russian-Ukrainian relations."

"What happened in Benghazi fits perfectly into the familiar pattern of the Kiev authorities. Kiev’s actions clearly constitute state terrorism as well as economic blackmail," said the president of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies. "By threatening civilian ships and energy infrastructure, the Kiev regime is attempting to affect the decisions of third countries. Actually, they are being asked whether they are willing to continue cooperating with Russia. And the issue here is not just the cost of the damaged facilities - the stability of global energy supplies, budget revenues, and the investment appeal of entire regions are all at stake.".