STOCKHOLM, November 26. /TASS/. Germany is preparing for a war with Russia by rearming its military, Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative Freedom Alliance party, said.

"Germany is planning to spend 400 billion euros in the coming years to rebuild its own military. This is the largest rearmament since World War II for Germany. This is a clear signal that Germany is preparing for war against Russia," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Mema called on "every remaining sane politician" to strongly oppose the rearmament of Europe, describing it "a perfect recipe for disaster and a shift in the security of Europe."