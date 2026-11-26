MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian forces struck sites producing and storing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground robotic systems of the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites producing and storing unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic systems, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,110 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,110 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 155 troops and six motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 175 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 340 troops, an armored personnel carrier and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 200 troops and eight motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 20 troops and 16 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Sosnovka, Veliky Burluk, Kolodeznoye and Pitomnik in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Obody, Vakalovshchina, Zhovtnevoye and Novopetrovka in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, six motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and a radio-electronic surveillance station in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Osadkovka, Vasilevka and Maliyevka in the Kharkov Region and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Cherevkovka, Vysokoivanovka, Vasilevskaya Pustosh and Belenkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kalinino, Kuritsino, Krinitsy, Novopavlovka and Zavido-Kudashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, seven armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued their advance deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an air assault brigade, an assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Novotroitskoye, Novoivanovka and Novorozovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 20 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 20 Ukrainian military personnel and 16 motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 872 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 872 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, two Neptune long-range missiles and 872 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 298,885 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,782 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,989 field artillery guns and mortars and 78,075 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.