MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Ukraine can guarantee its security by staying neutral, no NATO required, Chairman of the Just Russia party Sergey Mironov told TASS.

"We often hear calls to ensure Ukraine’s security. But this issue should be resolved not through its membership or cooperation with the anti-Russian bloc, but through ensuring the country’s genuine neutrality," Mironov said.

By neutrality, the deputy went on, he means demilitarization and denazification - removing the neo-Nazi regime from power in Ukraine. He said that ensuring Ukraine’s neutral status was one of the reasons for the special military operation.

"If the United States truly wants an enduring peace, it must correct the mistakes of the past and present so as not to repeat them in the future. In this case, that means preventing NATO expansion," the politician said.

Earlier, special envoy and son-in-law of the US president Jared Kushner did not rule out Ukraine joining NATO. According to him, the US is currently proceeding on the assumption that it won’t come to that, but anything is possible, and the US leaves it to both sides to find a solution.