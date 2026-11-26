MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Vladimir Zelensky of using terrorist attacks to derail peace talks for good and provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO countries.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi on November 22. Moussa al-Koni, deputy chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, described the attack, for which Ukraine claimed responsibility, as tantamount to a declaration of war on Libya.

"With his reckless actions, the head of the Kiev junta is deliberately trying to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO countries so that the conflict escalates out of control and talks to resolve it are disrupted once and for all," Zakharova told a briefing.

"Zelensky, of course, doesn’t care about the fate of millions of people, particularly in Western Europe, which has become Ukraine’s main donor. He’s playing with his favorite toy now. Remember what his mother said? When Zelensky was little, what he loved most was playing with a meat grinder," she stated.