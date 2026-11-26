MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Europe’s arrogant and neocolonial policy has forced this once "blooming garden" into a state of decay, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the participants of the "Dialogue for the Future" program of the A. M. Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Fund.

"By refusing to take into account the interests of your potential partner’s neighbor, this is precisely the arrogant neocolonial policy that the West has pursued and is still pursuing," Lavrov said. "On the figurative side, we heard EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell say that Europe is a 'blooming garden' surrounded by 'jungles.' This 'garden' probably used to be in 'bloom,' but any flower begins to wither. That’s the state they find themselves in now."