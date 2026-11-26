MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The European Union’s seven-year budget, efforts to arrange a prisoner exchange and US President Donald Trump’s call to avoid widening the Ukraine conflict topped the agenda of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's daily briefing on Thursday.

TASS has compiled the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

On the president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will speak today at the AI Journey conference, hosted by Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank.

- The conference will also feature a presentation on the planned Sirius International General Education School in Kazakhstan, modeled on Russia’s Sirius educational system for identifying and developing talented students.

- Putin will also meet with young people who are doing great things in artificial intelligence.

- Putin and Tokayev held highly productive talks at the Kremlin on the evening of November 25, which continued well past midnight. "The talks between the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan ended well past midnight yesterday. You know that President Tokayev is in Moscow on a working visit. The talks were very productive," Peskov said.

- Putin has yet to decide whether to attend the G20 summit in Miami on December 14-15. "The president has not yet made a decision on attending the G20 summit in Miami," Peskov said.

- Putin prepares thoroughly for his annual Direct Line Q&A event. "The president prepares for the Direct Line very thoroughly and painstakingly every year. It is a major undertaking. Preparations begin with the collection of the latest information from all government agencies on the key issues on the agenda. The president reviews the information once it has been compiled. As we gather and analyze citizens’ requests, the findings are also reported to the head of state," Peskov said.

On Putin’s relations with Trump

- Putin’s relationship with Trump is businesslike, pragmatic and even friendly, allowing them to discuss the most difficult issues. "It is indeed true that President Putin has a very businesslike, pragmatic and even friendly relationship with President Trump. This helps them discuss the most difficult issues, on which they have many disagreements, while also sharing views on certain matters," Peskov said.

On Kiev’s terrorist activity

- The Kiev regime’s efforts to broaden the geographical scope of the conflict are potentially very dangerous, and no one wants such an escalation: "We see terrorist activity by the Kiev regime in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas. This naturally concerns coastal states and, most likely, the North Atlantic Alliance as a whole."

- "Of course, no one wants the conflict in Ukraine to spread geographically. These actions by the Kiev regime are potentially very dangerous," Peskov stressed.

On Trump’s remarks

- Trump’s call to avoid steps that would expand the geographical scope of the conflict in Ukraine may have referred to actions by the Kiev regime. "As for expanding the conflict in Ukraine, it appears that what is meant is the Kiev regime’s attempts to expand its geographical scope," Peskov said.

On the prisoner exchange

- Russian and Ukrainian security services are compiling prisoner exchange lists with the help of mediators and the two countries’ ombudspersons. "In fulfilling the agreements reached at the latest round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, the special services of Ukraine and Russia are now working with mediators, with the participation of the two countries’ ombudspersons, to determine the lists," Peskov said.

- The work could be completed soon, paving the way for a large-scale exchange. "We hope this work will be completed in the near future, allowing this truly large-scale exchange to take place. For now, I will refrain from giving any further details," he said.

On the EU budget

- The European Union continues to fund war, Peskov said. "The European Union is preparing to allocate another large sum of money for the war. This is not money for peace."

- The planned funding is taking money away from hard-working Europeans, he said. "Citizens of France, Italy and Germany will have less money in their pockets; they will get less. That is how we view this."

- Kiev will continue the war at the expense of European taxpayers, whose money could otherwise go toward repairing schools, building hospitals and other social facilities, paying benefits and raising teachers’ and doctors’ salaries, Peskov said.

- Additional EU funding will undermine the peace process by encouraging Kiev to continue the war to the detriment of Ukrainian and European citizens. "The peace process isn't going along smoothly. The Kiev regime, encouraged and prodded by the Europeans, is less inclined toward a peace process and more intent on continuing the war at the expense, first and foremost, of Ukrainian citizens, as well as citizens of European countries," he said.

On reported Air Force deputy’s arrest

- The Kremlin has no information about the reported arrest of Colonel General Yury Grekhov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces for armaments. "Unfortunately, I have no information on this matter," Peskov said.