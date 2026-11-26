MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at Sber’s headquarters in Moscow to attend the AI Journey international conference.

This year, the Russian leader will take part in the event alongside Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two presidents held a conversation at the Kremlin yesterday evening and will continue their discussions at the conference.

This is not the first time Putin has attended the forum, addressing its plenary session and touring an exhibition of technological innovations. Last year, the president was shown various artificial intelligence capabilities, and a robot performed a dance for him.

The AI Journey international conference is an annual event hosted by Sber and dedicated to the research, development and application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. This year’s conference is taking place in Moscow on November 26-28.