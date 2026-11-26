ANKARA, November 26. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey plan to carry out a comprehensive review of all areas of their bilateral cooperation at the upcoming 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, the Russian government’s press service reported.

"Russia and Turkey have established a very close and constructive dialogue. At the upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, we plan to ‘synchronize watches’ on the entire bilateral agenda," Novak said.

"Our countries have a track record of implementing projects designed for decades, and the ability to see these initiatives through together gives our relations stability. Russia is ready to further strengthen this partnership based on mutual respect and trust," the deputy prime minister noted.

According to the Russian government’s press service, during the meeting with Cevdet Yilmaz, the sides discussed opportunities for trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the fuel and energy sector.

Novak is on a working visit to Turkey. He also attended the opening of a Russian-Turkish plant producing maleic anhydride in Kocaeli Province.