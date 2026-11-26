MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The West showed its hand when Russia launched its special military operation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told participants in the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund’s Dialogue for the Future program.

"The fact that we had to launch the special military operation forced the West to lay all its cards on the table," he stated.

Lavrov noted that "every single day, Europe announces its plans, prepares for war and demands an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine."

"At the same time, they say there will be no long-term settlement after the ceasefire. They just want the fighting to stop, and then they’ll immediately deploy their own troops and set up military bases in Ukraine. They make no secret of it," he added.

Even with those plans, Lavrov stressed, the Europeans are demanding a seat at the ongoing talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine.