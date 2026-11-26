MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says UNESCO’s report on the safety of journalists "isn't worth the paper it's printed on," pointing out that it ignored the killings of Russian journalists and war correspondents by the Kiev regime.

She also criticized the report’s credibility, noting that UNESCO's previous report from 2022-23 also didn't acknowledge Russian journalists killed by the Kiev regime.

"Unless all killings of media workers are documented impartially and condemned, without exception, the report by this UN specialized agency, widely regarded as the most authoritative review of journalist safety, becomes a source of misinformation. We have a saying for a worthless piece of paper, and this document isn't worth the paper it's printed on," Zakharova said.

She acknowledged that the report mentioned several media representatives killed by Ukrainian militants and included a link to information officially submitted by Russia on all such deaths, calling this an achievement that did not, however, resolve the underlying problem.

Zakharova stressed that all journalists deserved equal respect and remembrance, above all through recognition of the serious crimes committed against them. Without such recognition, she said, efforts to combat impunity for crimes against journalists would be more difficult and sometimes futile, whereas this was the primary purpose of such reports.