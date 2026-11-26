MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Europe’s "blooming garden" has begun to rot as a result of its arrogant, neocolonial policies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told participants in the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund’s Dialogue for the Future program.

Lavrov also described Vladimir Zelensky’s rudeness toward other world leaders as his "brand."

TASS has compiled the foreign minister’s key remarks.

State of Europe

"Refusing to take your potential partner’s neighbor’s interests into account is precisely the kind of arrogant, neocolonial policy the West has long pursued and continues to pursue," Lavrov remarked. He recalled how Josep Borrell, during his tenure as EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, had described Europe as a "blooming garden" surrounded by "jungle."

"Perhaps everything in that garden really was in bloom once. But every flower eventually begins to rot. That’s the state of things there now."

Lavrov expressed sympathy for Europeans "who find themselves governed by entirely self-serving elites who are entirely out of touch with reality."

West dictating terms

"This had to do with Ukraine, but I have no doubt that even without Ukraine, the West would have found another pretext to walk away from agreements on equal, mutually beneficial cooperation. The West has only ever wanted to dictate terms."

"We were deceived again and again in the early years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Russia was establishing an independent role on the world stage and reaching agreements with the Americans and the Europeans," Lavrov recalled.

The two sides established the NATO-Russia Council, and Moscow and the European Union built up an extensive network of ties. "Then all of that was torn down overnight simply because they decided Russia had no right to defend its legitimate interests."

Need to negotiate

"Clearly, the West isn’t going anywhere. Neither are the United States, Europe or their allies in other parts of the world. But they’ll have to negotiate instead of telling everyone else how to live, who their friends should be and whom to impose sanctions on. That’s what matters most."

Lavrov maintained that Russia is open to dialogue with everyone. "Our people are used to facing all kinds of trials. We have endured them before, we endure them now and we will certainly continue to do so. At the same time, we are open to dialogue with everyone, but that dialogue must take place between decent people who treat one another with the courtesy that decency demands."

Europe’s military ambitions

"The fact that we had to launch the special military operation forced the West to lay all its cards on the table, of course."

Lavrov noted that "every single day, Europe announces its plans, prepares for war and demands an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine."

"At the same time, they say there is to be no long-term settlement after the ceasefire. They just want the fighting to stop, and then they’ll immediately deploy their own troops and set up military bases in Ukraine. They make no secret of it."

With those plans, Lavrov added, the Europeans are demanding a seat at the ongoing talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine.

Zelensky’s 'brand'

"They tell us we should agree to a ceasefire and then address ‘stabilization.’ What are they going to ‘stabilize’? They’ve announced plans for a multinational stabilization force. Who exactly do they want to ‘stabilize’? Zelensky’s regime? It declares every day that it will never recognize Russia’s interests or acknowledge that the people of southeastern Ukraine and Crimea freely expressed their wish to reunite with Russia. It says it will keep demanding NATO membership."

"His knack for insulting the leaders of other countries, whether Russia or the United States, has become his ‘brand.’ Since 2003, we’ve made so many concessions and reached so many agreements that I no longer know why those who are so intent on continuing to use Ukraine to pursue unattainable goals fail to appreciate that."

Relations with China

Lavrov pointed to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen as evidence of how well Russia and China work together. Their relationship "once again proved its worth at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, particularly in bringing together Russia, China and the United States for their first-ever trilateral summit.".