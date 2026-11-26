MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned employees of Western companies assisting Ukraine in attacks on Russia that they could become legitimate military targets and face criminal liability.

"We are not threatening anyone. We are simply reminding everyone of the responsibility borne by those who, in one way or another, are trying to prop up the collapsing regime on Bankovaya Street," the diplomat said at a briefing. She stressed that under the law, "civilian employees of foreign defense companies directly involved in carrying out attacks against Russia are not only legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces, but can and must also be held criminally liable."

In connection with statements by European company Destinus and reports of civilian personnel from Western defense companies taking part in hostilities on Ukraine’s side, she outlined the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official position on the legal status of this category of individuals operating in the combat zone.

Criminal liability

"Under Article 51, paragraph 3, of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which concerns the protection of victims of international armed conflicts, if civilians take a direct part in hostilities, for example, by assisting in the launch or operation of attack drones, they lose their right to protection under international humanitarian law as civilians," Zakharova said. According to her, "this means that such employees become legitimate military targets for the opposing side."

The diplomat pointed out that "the absence of a contract with the armed forces of, for example, Ukraine, the state these individuals are assisting, is a factor that aggravates their legal position, since in that case they do not meet the criteria for claiming combatant status," which "provides immunity from criminal prosecution for participation in combat operations and the right to prisoner-of-war status."

"Thus, civilian personnel of foreign companies can be prosecuted without impediment for the mere fact of becoming involved in combat operations. This is apart from liability for terrorist attacks and war crimes committed using the weapons supplied," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed. She noted that "such an interpretation of international humanitarian law is currently considered established and generally accepted, including in Western Europe."

1907 Convention

Zakharova also recalled that "if it is established that personnel of companies supplying military products and operating in Ukraine are there on the instructions of and under the control of states, then, under the Convention respecting the Rights and Duties of Neutral Powers and Persons in Case of War on Land (a 1907 document), those states lose the right to enjoy the protection afforded to neutral powers and must be de jure recognized as full-fledged parties to the armed conflict, with all the ensuing legal and military-political consequences.".