NEW YORK, November 26. /TASS/. Qatar has increased its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to their highest level since the latest escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran in February 2026, despite disruptions to maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing data from analytics firm Kpler.

According to the report, Qatar’s plant in the northern city of Ras Laffan shipped around 1.4 cargoes per day in November, a quarter less than in October and roughly nine times the low recorded in May. Qatar deployed at least 34 tankers to transport the fuel through the Strait of Hormuz.

The news agency also noted that satellite imagery showed thermal activity at nine of the complex’s 14 production trains, the highest number since the conflict began. According to Bloomberg, this indicates that Doha is preparing to further increase shipments.

The Ras Laffan industrial zone northeast of Doha, which houses Qatar’s main LNG production facilities, has been operating at limited capacity since March 2, when an explosion occurred at one of the plants.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, overnight into July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the provisions of the agreements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.