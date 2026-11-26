DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Russia's steel output may decline by 4.4% to 65 mln metric tons this year, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd International Mining and Metallurgical Forum.

"According to our estimates, steel production volume in Russia by the end of 2026 will amount to around 65 mln tons. A challenging situation persists in the domestic market due to restrained demand from key metal-consuming sectors: construction, energy, and mechanical engineering. At the same time, increased demand during the summer period made it possible to somewhat improve production dynamics," he said.

Russian metallurgical plants are continuing to implement major investment projects aimed at modernizing production capacities and developing new types of products, the minister added.