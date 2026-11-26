ANKARA, November 26. /TASS/. The launch of the TN Maleik Petrokimya maleic anhydride plant in Turkey, backed by capital from Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, creates a foundation for new joint projects between the two countries in deep raw material processing and high value-added manufacturing, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the facility's opening ceremony in Kocaeli Province.

The enterprise was built with the participation of capital from Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.

"The launch of this production facility helps strengthen Russian-Turkish ties in the industrial and technological sectors, creating a basis for new joint projects focused on the deep processing of raw materials and the creation of high value-added products. Russian companies can offer components, technologies, and production expertise. Turkey possesses a well-developed industrial sector, a skilled workforce, and convenient transport infrastructure. This is an example of cooperation where the capabilities of both countries complement one another in practice," Novak said, as quoted by the Russian government’s press service.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that the project was made possible by the course toward long-term cooperation consistently pursued by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Behind this project are companies and people who will be working together for many years to come. It is precisely these kinds of connections that help Russia and Turkey expand their economic cooperation," he added.

The newly opened facility is Turkey's first maleic anhydride plant, a product for which the country previously relied entirely on imports. It has an annual production capacity of 50,000 metric tons. The first batch was produced in September 2026 and has since successfully passed industrial testing by Turkish manufacturers. More than 3,000 metric tons of the product have already been shipped to consumers.