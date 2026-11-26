VIENNA, November 26. /TASS/. NATO’s military activities near Russia’s borders and the involvement of individual alliance countries in attacks on Russian civilian vessels in the Baltic Sea bring the world closer to nuclear war, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday.

The Russian diplomat pointed to NATO’s military activities near Russian borders taking place in parallel with the Freedom Shield 2026 exercises, during which the unblocking of the Suwalki Corridor is being practiced.

According to the Russian diplomat, all of this is happening as part of a single operational plan that envisages, on the one hand, the deployment of troops to Ukraine, and, on the other hand, the blockade of the Kaliningrad Region and the creation of an immediate threat to Belarus.

Polyansky stated that he had no doubt whatsoever that "the purpose of the exercises near the borders of the Kaliningrad Region is to seize it by means of land, air and sea capabilities."

"In other words, a direct path to nuclear war with Russia is being rehearsed," Polyansky continued.

"We're also inching closer to that by way of the direct involvement of certain NATO countries in terrorist attacks on Russian civilian vessels in the Baltic Sea," he added.

On November 24, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s northwestern Leningrad Region, wrote on the Max social media platform, that a cargo vessel en-route to Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost exclave, had been attacked by drones in international waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border.

The crew members were evacuated, and the vessel, named Sparta II, was towed to Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg.