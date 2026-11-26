MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. People must be able to set complex, non-standard tasks for artificial intelligence and use it to unlock vast bodies of new knowledge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the AI Journey (Artificial Intelligence Journey) conference.

"Virtually everyone will have to master the skills of collaborating with autonomous systems. This is not about mindlessly delegating authority - no, one must be able to assign complex, non-standard tasks to artificial intelligence and use it to uncover entire layers and vast bodies of new knowledge," Putin said.