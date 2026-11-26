MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Western countries have long viewed Ukraine as a testing ground for modern weapons, and even Adolf Hitler would have envied their logic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It is obvious that Western countries have long viewed Ukraine as a testing ground for modern weapons and the application of new combat strategies. They themselves talk about this, but to be so openly proud and happy about it, to admit it in such detail - perhaps this is something that has never happened before," she said at a briefing. "It seems to me that even Hitler would have envied such logic."

The diplomat said that as early as August 2025, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American General Alexus Grynkewich "without any equivocation called on the representatives of the US military-industrial complex to participate more actively in testing the weapons and military equipment they produce in Ukraine." She quoted him as saying: "Find reliable partners, go there, and conduct tests under real-world conditions." Zakharova said that "few companies have decided to take such a step so far, but those who have dared," according to the American general, "have gained invaluable experience."

The diplomat noted that in the West, every cosmetics package indicates that no animals were harmed during the production of this product.

"And yet, these same people - not different people, not some aliens from another planet - are proudly reveling in the fact that they are testing not creams, not cosmetic products, and not even new technologies developed for civilian purposes, but deadly weapons on people, on living beings, on citizens of that country - in particular, Ukraine - which they supposedly love so much and want to protect," she said.