MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be on a working visit to Qatar on December 5-6 to attend the Doha Forum, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Qatar on December 5-6 to attend the 24th Doha Forum," Zakharova said. According to the diplomat, during his question-and-answer session, Lavrov will assess Russia’s role in a rapidly changing system of international relations and will outline Moscow’s approaches to key issues on the regional agenda, including the Persian Gulf and Ukraine.

"During the same period, Russia’s foreign minister will hold meetings with Qatar’s leadership to discuss prospects for further steady development of Russian-Qatari cooperation, including in light of the agreements reached following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Moscow on October 27, 2026," the spokeswoman added.