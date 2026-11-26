MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, held on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Summit in China, would contribute to some improvement in relations between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On November 18, Russian President Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a meeting on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Summit in China and it was organized upon a request from the Japanese side.

"I hope that this high-level conversation, which, I emphasize, took place for the first time following a lengthy break, will contribute to at least some improvement in relations between our countries - provided that the Japanese side does not once again go off the rails," Zakharova added.

The 2026 APEC Summit was a two-day event held in China’s Shenzhen on November 18-19. This year, the opening of the Summit coincided with the final day of the CEO Summit. On November 18, leaders of 12 APEC economies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Vladimir Putin, addressed the business gathering of the business forum.

A plenary meeting of APEC economies comprised 21 Asia-Pacific economies, including Australia, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Canada, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Russia, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Chile and Japan.

As APEC chair in 2026, China has identified openness to the outside world, greater innovation, including in artificial intelligence, and stronger cooperation and connectivity between economies as priorities for joint work.

The summit’s agenda included expanding trade, adopting new technologies, including AI, and reducing barriers to business and commerce.

The meeting’s theme was "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." The forum provided a platform for closer economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region. Leaders traditionally adopted a declaration at the summit’s conclusion, summarizing APEC’s achievements over the year and setting out plans for the future.