PYONGYANG, November 26. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and North Korea are moving in a "very positive" direction, and infrastructure projects discussed by the two countries’ leaders are taking shape, Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov, co-chair of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, told reporters.

"We reviewed the past year at the commission’s 13th meeting. Things are moving in a very positive direction. We can see the results of the infrastructure plans our leaders, Vladimir Putin and Comrade Kim Jong Un, discussed when they met. There’s the bridge across the Tumen River, and we now have direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang. We’re also seeing cultural and educational exchanges. We work together in many, many areas, and those ties go back a long way," he stated.

Kozlov described Russia and North Korea as neighbors that have always felt affection and respect for each other and have helped and supported one another through difficult times.

The 13th meeting of the Russia-North Korea Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation is taking place in Pyongyang on November 25-27.