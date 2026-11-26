MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a 12-hour period on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on November 26, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk and Belgorod Regions, the Republic of Crimea and over the Azov and Black Seas," the ministry said in a statement.