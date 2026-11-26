MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new strategy for developing Russia’s Arctic zone and safeguarding national security in the region.

According to the decree, the strategy aims to "improve coordination among public authorities, civil society institutions and organizations" as they safeguard Russia’s national interests in the Arctic and promote the comprehensive social and economic development of its Arctic zone.

The decree gives the Russian government six months to draw up a comprehensive plan for developing the Arctic zone and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor and submit it to the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects for review.