VIENNA, November 26. /TASS/. Growing protests in Europe against militarization and soaring military spending indicates that the public is becoming aware of the dangers of a military scenario involving Russia, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE has said.

The leadership of European countries, "in a fit of Russophobic frenzy, is sinking ever deeper into a spiral of militarization," thereby bringing closer a military scenario with Russia - "a scenario in which their own citizens would be the first to suffer."

Polyansky believes that the public is "beginning to realize this," which is seen in the expanding protests and the increasing number of participants.

Polyansky noted that on November 20 alone, approximately 90,000 schoolchildren and university students in Germany took to the streets to protest against rising military spending and the potential reinstatement of conscription.

Furthermore, a general strike in Italy under the banner "Housing, Not Weapons" drew about 1.5 million people; similar protests also took place in the Netherlands, Britain, France, and Vienna. "Yet, these demonstrators have not yet managed to make themselves heard by my Western colleagues present in this hall, nor by their governments that issue instructions," Polyansky said during a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council (a transcript of his remarks is available to TASS). "One would hope that they succeed - before the point of no return is reached on the path toward a new, devastating conflict in Europe.".