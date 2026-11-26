MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed updating the National strategy for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) for the period up to 2036, and approving the national action plan in this field.

Speaking at the AI Journey conference, the president noted that to secure a leading position in the field of AI, it is not enough to simply develop cutting-edge solutions, it is also necessary to make sure that people and autonomous systems work together as harmoniously as possible. Moreover, to achieve this objective, it is necessary to restructure management and production processes, the economy, and the social sphere, Putin added.

"It is precisely in this vein that I propose updating Russia’s National artificial intelligence strategy through 2036, and approving the national action plan in this field," the Russian leader said.