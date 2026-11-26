MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Growth of credit to the Russian economy reached 1.7% in October 2026, an increase of 1.1 percentage points month-on-month, according to documents published on the Central Bank’s website.

"Credit to the economy grew by 1.7% in October, which is higher than growth seen in September (0.6%). The annual growth rate of credit to the economy continued to slow, reaching 9.7%," documents said.

Meanwhile, claims on organizations added 2.1% in October (compared to 0.8% in September), driven primarily by ruble-denominated loans to non-financial organizations, the regulator said. The growth rates of banks’ investments in corporate debt securities remained at the level of the previous month (2%).

Claims on households edged up by 0.3% last month. Household debt in the form of bank loans (including securitization) grew by half a percent in the reporting period (compared to 1.1% in September). "The slowdown in consumer lending growth was primarily due to a decline in mortgage issuance amid tightening of the family mortgage program. The annual growth in claims on households continued to slow in October, reaching 5% (5.5% in September)," the Bank of Russia added.