BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. The European Commission has earmarked €100 billion in its proposed seven-year budget to service loans the EU took out to fund Ukraine, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

The Commission has been borrowing to finance Ukraine since 2025 and paying the interest out of the EU budget, the source explained. "Since 2025, Ukraine has received European funding in the form of grants because it cannot afford to service the loans," the source stressed.

"The €100 billion in the EU’s draft budget for 2028-2034 is simply a reserve to service the loans EU countries have already taken out and those they will take out to keep funding Ukraine," the diplomat noted. In the source’s view, even the interest payments alone could exhaust the reserve before 2034. "The EU would then have to find more money elsewhere."

The Brussels-based news outlet Rapporteur previously calculated that, over the next seven years, the Commission would have to pay €55 billion to €65 billion from the EU budget in interest on loans already taken out to fund Ukraine.