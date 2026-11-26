MANAMA /Bahrain/, November 26. /TASS/. Russia's Emergencies Ministry is eager to share its extensive experience in safeguarding oil and gas facilities and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for safety and security with its counterparts in Bahrain, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said during his discussions in Manama with Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the National Security Advisor to the King of Bahrain.

"Over the past few years, we have developed a wealth of expertise in civil defense and the protection of oil and gas infrastructure. Our advancements in innovative technologies and the utilization of artificial intelligence for safety, alongside the establishment of state-of-the-art training facilities for firefighters and rescue personnel, position us well for collaboration. We are pleased to share this knowledge with our Bahraini friends while also gaining insights from your operational experiences," Kurenkov stated.

He further highlighted that as part of his working visit to Manama, the Emergencies Ministry is scheduling the first comprehensive consultations between Russian and Bahraini experts. Kurenkov expressed confidence that this exchange of knowledge and expertise would significantly enhance the safety and security of citizens in both nations.