MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The European Union and NATO, lacking the real capacity to stop Russia’s successes in the Arctic, are instead moving to a policy of containment, according to a new Arctic development strategy approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"International cooperation in the Arctic isn't so great right now. The Arctic is gradually turning into an arena of foul play and geopolitical confrontation. The European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the member states, lacking real opportunities to hinder Russia’s achievements in developing economic activity in the Arctic zone, are pursuing a policy of containing Russia in the Far North," the document states.

It says that many Western states, as part of their course towards confrontation with Russia, have severed economic ties with it and stopped culture, science, and education cooperation.

"The dialogue on the conservation of Arctic ecosystems was curtailed. The possibilities for full-format interaction within the framework of the Arctic Council are limited," the strategy states.