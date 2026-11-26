MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), are rising, according to data from the Binance platform.

As of 7:45 p.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin was up 3.04% at $60,484. At the same time, Ethereum was up 3.44% at $1,690.

According to CoinMarketCap data as of November 26, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.07 trillion, with Bitcoin accounting for $1.21 trillion (58.8%) and Ethereum for $206.59 bln (10%).

According to data from the CoinGlass platform, cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide liquidated the positions of more than 81,000 traders worth a total of $342.81 mln over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin accounted for the bulk of the liquidations. Long positions accounted for around $77.94 mln in liquidations, while short positions accounted for $264.87 mln. The largest single liquidation order over the past 24 hours was recorded on the Hyperliquid cryptocurrency exchange in the ETH-USD trading pair, worth $3.88 mln.