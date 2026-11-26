MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed updating the National Strategy for the Development of Artificial Intelligence through 2036 and approving a national action plan in this field.

Speaking at the AI Journey (Artificial Intelligence Journey) conference, the president noted that the value of AI grows when the technology serves the public good in areas of human development. At the same time, he warned that the "shadow" use of neural networks (including foreign ones) for work tasks poses risks to personal data and trade secrets.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the head of state.

National AI Development Strategy

The National Strategy for the Development of Artificial Intelligence should be updated through 2036 alongside a national action plan: "It is with this logic in mind that I propose updating Russia’s National AI Strategy - extending it through 2036 - and approving a national action plan in this area."

AI must never be allowed to be used against Russia by anyone, at any time: We must never allow anyone, including ourselves, to see these innovations and new technologies ever used against our country's interests."

AI development

The landscape for the development of artificial intelligence has shifted dramatically over the past few years. While it was once believed that the nation achieving leadership in this field would become the "ruler of the world," today, possessing even the latest generation of AI does not guarantee technological superiority or sustainable development: "The situation has truly changed - and radically so," the president noted.

AI technologies are becoming increasingly effective, and before long, "it will be impossible to live without them."

Russia aims to make AI adoption increasingly widespread, covering all areas of people's lives: "We will strive to make the introduction of artificial intelligence in Russia increasingly widespread, covering all sectors of the economy and all spheres of people's lives."

The capabilities of AI will continue to grow, and changes across various industries could be revolutionary: "The changes already underway in many other sectors may well be revolutionary in the future. We must be unconditionally ready for this."

Russia intends to continue developing sovereign foundation AI models: "In Russia, we are betting on modern and foundation models. We will continue to develop them, because this allows us to move forward and multiply the country’s technological, industrial, and scientific potential."

Technological sovereignty

Russian researchers must ramp up the digitization of archival and other reliable data to train domestic AI models: "It is essential to ramp up the digitization of reliable data for training domestic models. This is a matter not only of the country’s technological independence, but also of the sovereignty of our thinking and our values."

"We must not fall into a situation we have already experienced, where a 'button' is pressed on us and everything stops working altogether, or, no less dangerously, they start using the software covertly and in their own interests," Putin warned.

"In Russia, we are betting on sovereign foundation models and will continue to develop them, because this allows us to move forward and multiply the country’s technological, industrial, and scientific potential."

Blocking or banning technologies is counterproductive, as AI needs to be developed in the country's interests: "We need to build effective protection for the state, our critical infrastructure, citizens, and businesses. At the same time, we must not introduce excessive bans or try to block technologies. Obviously, this is simply impossible to do. Instead, we should simply support the development of artificial intelligence in Russia's interests."

An AI model trained on foreign values subtly instills those values in millions of people, shaping their mindset: "If a model is trained on foreign values, it subtly prompts these very values to millions of users, millions of people, shaping their consciousness and value code."

Dangers of AI

With unrestricted access to data and systems, AI can not only help, but also "multiply not only people's capabilities, but also their mistakes or even some kind of malicious intent."

AI is a powerful tool that can be used not only for good, and harm using it can also be inflicted in the military sphere: "Amid growing autonomy as well as the emergence of AI agents, artificial intelligence can become an even more powerful instrument in human hands - both for creation, as is always the case, and for causing harm, including in the military and security spheres."

The number of AI-driven cyberattacks has already grown manifold, and October of this year became a "black" month for cybersecurity: "We were just recalling this: specialists call October 2026 a 'black October' due to the sharp surge in cyberattacks using artificial intelligence."

Integrating AI into workflows

"More and more citizens, company employees, and government officials no longer want to work the old-fashioned way. They are using artificial intelligence technologies for work tasks, even if such solutions have not been adopted at the level of their organization," Putin said.

The "shadow" use of neural networks (including foreign ones) for work tasks poses risks to personal data and trade secrets: "Such shadow use (including of foreign models) carries risks for personal data, trade secrets, or a business's intellectual property. At the same time, one must understand that embedding artificial intelligence into operational and production processes can be irreversible."

"This can no longer be stopped by any bans or administrative measures," so business processes need to be restructured.

It is necessary to "shift the focus of investment toward creating applied off-the-shelf products based on artificial intelligence - not simply automating existing business processes, but restructuring them to achieve manifold efficiency gains."

Value of AI

The value of artificial intelligence technology grows when it works for the benefit of society in areas of human development: "It is important to see another dimension of artificial intelligence. Its value grows when it, like any other technology, penetrates all spheres of the economy, all spheres of life, and work and everyday processes. And this will lead to it ceasing to be an exclusive commodity and becoming a public good that is pointless and impossible to monopolize."

The task is "for this powerful technology to work for the benefit of society, primarily in areas directly related to people, their lives, and development."

Artificial intelligence technologies can help Russia overcome labor resource constraints and strengthen its potential: "For Russia - as we are developing amid serious demographic challenges and a shortage of labor resources - such technologies are a real opportunity to overcome limitations and strengthen our potential," the president concluded.