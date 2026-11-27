MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Nord Stream gas pipelines could be brought online approximately within one month if the relevant decisions are made, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have the technological capabilities," the diplomat said. "Within roughly a month, given the relevant decisions, this project could be technically launched. However, it all hinges on the position of Germany, which believes that the development of its own economy can wait."

"Its priority is to give the Kiev regime an opportunity to carry out more terrorist attacks, and no expense is spared for that," she added.

Unprecedented damage to three lines of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines was recorded on September 26, 2022. Nord Stream 2 never entered service. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office moved to open a criminal case over an act of international terrorism.