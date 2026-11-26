DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Russian metallurgical product exports to Tajikistan increased 1.6-fold over January-August, reaching 200,000 metric tons valued at over $120 million, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd International Mining and Metallurgical Forum.

"By the end of 2025, shipments of Russian metal products to Tajikistan had increased 2.6-fold, reaching 280,000 metric tons. In monetary terms, exports grew 2.3-fold to $169 million. This positive trend has continued into the current year: over the first eight months of 2026, the volume of shipments rose 1.6-fold to approximately 200,000 metric tons, worth more than $120 million. This demonstrates the demand for Russian metal products on the Tajik market," the minister said.

According to Alikhanov, there is potential for further expanding these shipments, as Russia anticipates continued growth driven by the development of construction infrastructure and industrial enterprises, as well as the implementation of new investment projects in Tajikistan.